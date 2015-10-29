Oct 29 Pixium Vision SA :

* Reports 9 month operating income / other income of 2.7 million euros ($2.95 million) compared to 1.6 million euros a year ago

* Says cash position on Sept. 30 was 28.0 million euros compared to 42.8 million euros a year ago

* Says net use of cash flow from operating activities at Sept. 30 amounted to 12.1 million euros compared to 7.5 million euros a year ago