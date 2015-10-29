BRIEF-Coltene acquires Diatech LLC
* New business will increase consolidated sales of coltene group by approximately 1.5 million Swiss francs ($1.52 million)
Oct 29 Clariant Ag
* Clariant says further improved business performance in q3, 2015 outlook confirmed
* Third quarter 2015 sales rose by 2 % in local currencies to CHF 1.410 billion
* EBITDA margin before exceptional items improved to 14.7 % from 14.0 %
* Operating cash flow increased to CHF 131 million
* Net result from continuing operations augmented to CHF 60 million
* 2015 outlook confirmed
LONDON, March 24 Chinese companies have completed only US$1.1bn of merger-and-acquisitions loans so far this year, as government efforts to curb capital outflows and "irrational" overseas takeovers have taken a toll on event-driven lending, Thomson Reuters LPC data shows.