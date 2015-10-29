Oct 29 Clariant Ag

* Clariant says further improved business performance in q3, 2015 outlook confirmed

* Third quarter 2015 sales rose by 2 % in local currencies to CHF 1.410 billion

* EBITDA margin before exceptional items improved to 14.7 % from 14.0 %

* Operating cash flow increased to CHF 131 million

* Net result from continuing operations augmented to CHF 60 million

* 2015 outlook confirmed