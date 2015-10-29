Oct 29 Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA :
* Q3 net interest income 649 million Norwegian crowns (Reuters poll 638 million crowns)
* Q3 loan losses 96 million crowns (Reuters poll 88.2 million crowns)
* Q3 net income 377 million crowns (Reuters poll 382 million crowns)
* Will focus on strict capital management to achieve a goal of common equity Tier 1 capital
of 14 pct by the end of 2016
* Level of dividends will remain moderate in 2015 and 2016
* Will implement further measures to streamline costs, this will result in 50 fewer
full-time equivalents during 2016
