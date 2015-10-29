METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
Oct 29 Genel Energy Plc
* Sale of a 20% participating interest in chia surkh production sharing contract ('psc') to petoil inc ('petoil')
* Total cost of cs-12 well is estimated at c.$50 million, with drilling expected to commence in q1 201
* Total cost of cs-12 well is estimated at c.$50 million, with drilling expected to commence in q1 2016
* Petoil will transfer $10 million to genel in form of security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.