Oct 29 Genel Energy Plc

* Sale of a 20% participating interest in chia surkh production sharing contract ('psc') to petoil inc ('petoil')

* Total cost of cs-12 well is estimated at c.$50 million, with drilling expected to commence in q1 201

* Total cost of cs-12 well is estimated at c.$50 million, with drilling expected to commence in q1 2016

* Petoil will transfer $10 million to genel in form of security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)