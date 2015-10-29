METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
Oct 29 Lloyds Banking Group Plc
* Uk government reduces stake in lloyds banking group plc to below 10% percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.