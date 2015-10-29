Oct 29 UKAR
* Balance sheet reduced by a further £8.5bn bringing the
total reduction to £58.2bn (50%) since formation of ukar in 2010
* Successfully repurchased all remaining nram covered bonds,
totalling 3.3 bln stg.
* Government loan repayments of 0.5 bln stg, bringing total
repayments to 14.6 bln stg since UKAR was formed. 30 pct of the
government loans have now been repaid
* Mortgage accounts three or more months in arrears,
including possessions, have reduced by 9.5 pct to 10,835 (73 pct
since formation)
* Underlying profit before tax of 612.1 mln stg in line with
expectations and reflecting reducing mortgage balances
* Release of the remediation provision of 268 mln stg
relating to unsecured loans greater than 25k pounds, following
the court of appeal ruling that these are not CCA regulated. As
a consequence statutory profit rose to 856.9 mln stg
Source text: (bit.ly/1Gy9ZFz)