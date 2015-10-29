Oct 29 Hunter Douglas NV :

* Reports 9 month sales of $1,910.8 million, 5.0 percent lower compared with $2,012.2 million in first nine months of 2014

* 9 month EBITDA is $216.4 million, 5.6 percent higher than $205.0 million in first nine months of 2014

* 9 month total net profit is $108.3 million (per share 2.78 euros), 10.8 percent higher than $97.7 million in 9 month 2014 (per share 2.08 euros)