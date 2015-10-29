Oct 29 Aspocomp Group Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 3.8 million euros ($4.16 million) versus 4.9 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating loss 0.5 million euros versus loss 0.4 million euros year ago

* Outlook for full year 2015 remains unchanged

* Order book and demand began to strengthen sharply during September

* Company is expected to post its highest net sales for year in Q4

* Operating profit for Q4 is expected to turn into black Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)