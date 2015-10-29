UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Oct 29 National Express Group Plc
* Has continued its strong progress in period. Revenue has grown year on year in every division on a constant currency basis
* Year to date, like-for-like group operating profit is 6% higher after excluding rail and middle east bid costs on a constant currency basis and up 16% on a reported basis.
* We remain on course to deliver our cash flow target for year and are confident of delivering good-quality growth for 2015 as a whole.
* Group revenue up 3% on a constant currency basis with revenue up in every division.
* Like-For-Like group operating profit up 7% in period, after excluding rail and middle east bid costs and at constant currency. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.