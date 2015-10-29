Oct 29 National Express Group Plc

* Has continued its strong progress in period. Revenue has grown year on year in every division on a constant currency basis

* Year to date, like-for-like group operating profit is 6% higher after excluding rail and middle east bid costs on a constant currency basis and up 16% on a reported basis.

* We remain on course to deliver our cash flow target for year and are confident of delivering good-quality growth for 2015 as a whole.

* Group revenue up 3% on a constant currency basis with revenue up in every division.

* Like-For-Like group operating profit up 7% in period, after excluding rail and middle east bid costs and at constant currency.