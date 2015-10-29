Oct 29 Aviva Plc
* Value of new business² (vnb) grew 25%¹ to £823 million
(9m14: £685 million)
* Uk life vnb grew 36% to £404 million (9m14: £297 million),
up 13% excluding friends life
* We have now achieved £91 million of savings against our
target of £225 million.
* £23 billion of friends life assets due to be transferred
from axa investment managers in november
* General insurance combined operating ratio 94.0% 95.9%
(1.9)
* Our economic capital has remained resilient at 172%
* Expect a positive outcome to our solvency ii internal
model application
* We have completed two projects to further improve our
balance sheet, reinsuring majority of our uk general insurance
latent risk portfolio in september and disposing of a £2.2
billion portfolio of non-core commercial mortgages in october.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.6556 pounds)
(Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)