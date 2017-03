Oct 29 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum :

* Q3 total revenue was sek 786 m (666)

* Q3 EBITA was sek 97 m (120)

* Says now expects EBITA for full year to be in range of sek 350-400 m (previously sek 325-400 m)

* Reuters poll: Sobi Q3 EBITA was seen at 67 mln sek, revenue at 732 mln sek