EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela increased fuel exports to allies even as supply crunch loomed

By Marianna Parraga and Alexandra Ulmer HOUSTON/CARACAS, March 24 A gasoline shortage in OPEC member Venezuela was exacerbated by an increase in government-sanctioned fuel exports to foreign allies and an exodus of crucial personnel from state-run energy company PDVSA , according to internal PDVSA documents and sources familiar with its operations. Leftist-run Venezuela sells its citizens the world's cheapest gasoline. Fuel supplies have continued flowing despit