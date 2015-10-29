UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 29 Cottco Holdings Ltd :
* Says extraordinary general meeting due to be held on Nov. 5 , 2015 has been postponed to a date to be advised in due course
* Says cancellation necessitated by fact that notice published on Oct. 5 had not been approved by Zimbabwe stock exchange Source: bit.ly/1KHegRK Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.