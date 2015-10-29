Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 29 Kapsch TrafficCom AG :
* Announces that its subsidiary Kapsch TrafficCom Construction & Realization spol. s r.o. has been awarded a new contract for collecting and evaluating traffic data in Prague
* Contract value is around 6.5 million euros ($7.13 million) and will for most part be realized until end of 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1kd9OVq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order