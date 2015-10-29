Oct 29 Statoil says:
* Statoil to explore offshore South Africa
* has completed a farm-in transaction with ExxonMobil
Exploration and Production South Africa Limited,
acquiring a 35 percent interest in the ER 12/3/154 Tugela South
Exploration Right.
* Says represents access into a frontier basin where Statoil
there is indications of an active petroleum system and which has
impact potential
* The Tugela South Exploration Right covers an area of
approximately 9,054 square kilometres. It is located offshore
eastern South Africa in water depths up to 1,800 metres.
* Work commitments between 2015 and 2017 include the
acquisition of 1,000 square kilometres of 3D seismic data and
geology and geophysics (G&G) studies. There are no commitment
wells during this exploration period.
* The information obtained from the initial studies and
seismic survey will form the decision basis for the
co-venturers' next steps in the Exploration Right.
