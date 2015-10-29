Oct 29 Statoil says:

* Statoil to explore offshore South Africa

* has completed a farm-in transaction with ExxonMobil Exploration and Production South Africa Limited, acquiring a 35 percent interest in the ER 12/3/154 Tugela South Exploration Right.

* Says represents access into a frontier basin where Statoil there is indications of an active petroleum system and which has impact potential

* The Tugela South Exploration Right covers an area of approximately 9,054 square kilometres. It is located offshore eastern South Africa in water depths up to 1,800 metres.

* Work commitments between 2015 and 2017 include the acquisition of 1,000 square kilometres of 3D seismic data and geology and geophysics (G&G) studies. There are no commitment wells during this exploration period.

The information obtained from the initial studies and seismic survey will form the decision basis for the co-venturers' next steps in the Exploration Right.