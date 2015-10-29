UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 29 Celesio AG :
* Management board of Celesio expects that revenue for continued operations for fiscal 2016 will be at the same level as the figure for fiscal 2014
* Celesio generated group revenue of 10.7 billion euros ($11.73 billion) and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)of 235 million euros in H1
* Expects adjusted EBIT for fiscal 2016 to be slightly better than previous expectation driven by the positive impact of exchange rates
* In H1 2016 revenues were up 5.5 per cent as reported and up 1.8 per cent on a constant currency basis
* H1 adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased by 17.8 per cent as reported and 9.0 per cent on a constant currency basis Source text - bit.ly/1Naqokp Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9120 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.