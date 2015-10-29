Oct 29 Steilmann SE :

* Reduces number of shares to be sold in IPO

* Now to offer 2,250,000 new shares, plus 250,000 shares as an over-allotment option

* IPO issue price is still 3.50 euros per share

* Gross proceeds from IPO to reach 8.8 million euros ($9.65 million) if all shares placed

* Shares to start trading Nov. 5