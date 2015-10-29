Oct 29 Vossloh AG :

* Recognizes business unit Rail Vehicles as 'discontinued operations'

* Intended sale of business unit is a step towards consistent implementation of Vossloh's strategy, announced in Dec. 2014, to focus on railway infrastructure

* Sales of continuing operations of Vossloh Group - not including business unit Rail Vehicles - were 867.9 million euros ($951.13 million) in first nine months of 2015, up by 6.0 percent

* 9-month EBIT from continuing operations amounted to 29.3 million euros in reporting period; in first nine months of 2014, EBIT adjusted for one-time items had been at 15.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9125 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)