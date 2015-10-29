Oct 29 Bhb Brauholding Bayern Mitte AG :

* Sales rose in the first nine months by 6 pct to 12.9 million euros ($14.10 million)(2014: 12.2 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT according to preliminary calculations already with more than 0.3 million euros, in the amount of the total annual value of 2014

* Sees FY 2015 revenue to amount to more than 16.6 million euros and the net result well above last year's level