Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 29 Roodmicrotec N.V. :
* Says CEO Philip Nijenhuis has been taken ill and may take at least several weeks to recover
* Reinhard Pusch will assume role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), on top of his current CSO position
* CEO position will be provided by executive committee comprising of Reinhard Pusch (COO/CSO), Martin Sallenhag (CTO) and Erwin Vrielink, CFO as of Nov. 1
* Remy Cuny, present CFO who will leave Roodmicrotec on Nov. 1, will continue to support this executive committee for time being Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order