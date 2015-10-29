Oct 29 Roodmicrotec N.V. :

* Says CEO Philip Nijenhuis has been taken ill and may take at least several weeks to recover

* Reinhard Pusch will assume role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), on top of his current CSO position

* CEO position will be provided by executive committee comprising of Reinhard Pusch (COO/CSO), Martin Sallenhag (CTO) and Erwin Vrielink, CFO as of Nov. 1

* Remy Cuny, present CFO who will leave Roodmicrotec on Nov. 1, will continue to support this executive committee for time being