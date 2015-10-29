Oct 29 Przedsiebiorstwo Telekomunikacyjne Telgam SA :

* Signs a letter of intent with the shareholders of Tel Mobile Sp. z o.o. to acquire no less than 80 percent and ultimately 100 percent of Tel Mobile

* Tel Mobile Sp. z o.o. has been cooperating with the company since 2013 on the development of mobile services Source text for Eikon:

