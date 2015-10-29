Oct 29 Evry ASA :

* Polygon requested an interim court order (Nw: midlertidig forføyning) claiming that Oslo Børs should not be allowed to delist EVRY

* In accordance with the court ruling as of Oct. 27, 2015 the petition was not accepted

* In a letter dated Oct. 28, 2015 Polygon requested Oslo Børs to postpone the delisting in anticipation of the appeal of the ruling from Oslo byfogdembete (two weeks)

* Oslo Børs has not found sufficient reason to accept the request for postponement for two weeks from Polygon

