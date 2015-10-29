UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 29 BayWa AG :
* Sells photovoltaic systems in Spain through its subsidiary BayWa r.e. GmbH
* Has sold its 13 major Spanish projects in the photovoltaic sector to institutional investors from the insurance industry
* Technical management of the systems will remain with BayWa r.e Source text - bit.ly/1XAOgkp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.