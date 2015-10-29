Oct 29 BayWa AG :

* Sells photovoltaic systems in Spain through its subsidiary BayWa r.e. GmbH

* Has sold its 13 major Spanish projects in the photovoltaic sector to institutional investors from the insurance industry

