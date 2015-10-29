Oct 29 LIDDS AB :

* Q3 operating loss 1.8 million Swedish crowns ($211,000) versus loss 1.9 million crowns year ago

* Q3 revenue flat at 0.0 million crowns

* Discussions and negotiations are underway to utilize authorization to issue 1,246,999 shares decided by AGM 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5148 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)