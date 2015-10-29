BRIEF-1Nkemia to buy stake in Recerca Clinica for 75,000 euros
* To subscribe a capital increase of Recerca Clinica for 4,316 euros
Oct 29 Dignitana AB :
* Obtains patent in the United States of America
* Decision by the United States Patent and Trademark Office provides Dignitana enhanced legal protection in United States until 2031
* This patent has previously been granted in Europe, China, Korea and Japan, and now also in the United States with U.S. Patent number: 9,101,463
* New business will increase consolidated sales of coltene group by approximately 1.5 million Swiss francs ($1.52 million)