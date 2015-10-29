Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 29 Affecto Plc :
* Q3 net sales 24.8 million euros ($27.20 million) versus 25.7 million euros year ago
* Q3 operating loss 0.7 million euros versus profit 2.5 million euros year ago
* End-Q3 order backlog of 39.4 million euros is lower than year ago (41.1 million euros)
* 2015 net sales are estimated to be below last year's level
* Operating profit is estimated to grow in 2015
