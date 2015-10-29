Oct 29 Affecto Plc :

* Q3 net sales 24.8 million euros ($27.20 million) versus 25.7 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating loss 0.7 million euros versus profit 2.5 million euros year ago

* End-Q3 order backlog of 39.4 million euros is lower than year ago (41.1 million euros)

* 2015 net sales are estimated to be below last year's level

* Operating profit is estimated to grow in 2015

