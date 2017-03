Oct 29 Fast Ejendom Danmark A/S :

* Q3 EBIT 11.8 million Danish crowns ($1.74 million) versus 13.4 million crowns year ago

* Q3 rental income 21.0 million crowns versus 18.3 million crowns year ago

* Q3 pre-tax profit 12.4 million crowns versus 8.5 million crowns year ago

* For 2015, the board expects an operating profit before value adjustments, interest and taxes of about 40 million crowns (2014: 38.2 million crowns) Source text for Eikon:

