Oct 29 Pioneer Food Group Ltd :

* Increased group turnover by 6 pct (7 pct excluding Pepsi and biscuits)

* Groceries (excluding Pepsi and biscuits) recorded a strong performance driven by wheat biscuits, cornflakes and long life fruit juice

* International division recovered well in second half in both revenue and profitability, bolstered by fruit exports

* Operating profit before items of a capital nature on an adjusted basis is expected to increase between 26.3 pct and 29.9 pct, year-on-year

* Severe cost-push was off-set by a sustained focus on costs and extracting efficiencies across value chain

* Essential foods and in particular bakeries, sustained momentum with a consequent step change in profitability and margins relative to prior year

* Headline earnings per share from continuing operations on an adjusted basis is expected to be between 821.1 cents and 844.4 cents for the year ended Sept. 30

* Sees HEPS to be between 654.8 cents and 678.1 cents, or between 13.8 pct and 17.8 pct higher than 575.6 cents reported for comparative period