BRIEF-Bankia sets up committee of independent directors, names advisors for merger with BMN
* Creates a committee of independent directors to supervise the merger with BMN
Oct 29 Grupo Catalana Occidente SA :
* 9-month net profit 219.3 million euros ($240.4 million) versus 191.0 million euros
* 9-month revenue 2.71 billion euros versus 2.54 billion euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9124 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Creates a committee of independent directors to supervise the merger with BMN
BRUSSELS, March 24 The European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday euro zone lenders and Greece should reach a technical deal before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on April 7.