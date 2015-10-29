Oct 29 Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA :

* 9-month net loss at 0.95 million euro ($1.04 million) versus 0.39 million euro year ago

* Portfolio value on Sep. 30, 2015 at 8.38 million euro

* Nav per share on Sep. 30, 2015 at 20.06 euro Source text: bit.ly/1kVS4yI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Reporting by Apostolos Kalantzis)