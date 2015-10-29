Oct 29 Klepierre :

* 9-Month total revenue 976.5 million euros ($1.07 billion)versus 692.9 million euros year ago

* Guidance confirmed

* Confirms that it expects net current cash flow per share to reach 2.15 euros for fiscal year 2015

* Cash flow growth will support a further distribution per share increase for fiscal year 2015

