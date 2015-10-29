BRIEF-Bankia sets up committee of independent directors, names advisors for merger with BMN
* Creates a committee of independent directors to supervise the merger with BMN
Oct 29 Klepierre :
* 9-Month total revenue 976.5 million euros ($1.07 billion)versus 692.9 million euros year ago
* Guidance confirmed
* Confirms that it expects net current cash flow per share to reach 2.15 euros for fiscal year 2015
* Cash flow growth will support a further distribution per share increase for fiscal year 2015
BRUSSELS, March 24 The European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday euro zone lenders and Greece should reach a technical deal before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on April 7.