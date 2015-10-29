UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 29 Elgeka Trade Distributions Representations Industry SA :
* Says its Arista SA and Viotros AVEE units will merge
* Says Arista will absorb Viotros and balance sheet change date will be Oct. 31, 2015
* Expects merger to complete by end of February 2016, in accordance with its restructuring plan
Source text: bit.ly/1kVZGB6
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.