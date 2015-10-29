Oct 29 Elgeka Trade Distributions Representations Industry SA :

* Says its Arista SA and Viotros AVEE units will merge

* Says Arista will absorb Viotros and balance sheet change date will be Oct. 31, 2015

* Expects merger to complete by end of February 2016, in accordance with its restructuring plan

