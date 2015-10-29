Fitch Upgrades Six Preferred Residential Securities Tranches

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded six tranches and affirmed 29 tranches of Preferred Residential Securities 05-1 PLC (PRS05-1), Preferred Residential Securities 05-2 PLC (PRS05-2), Preferred Residential Securities 06-1 PLC (PRS06-1) and Preferred Residential Securities 8 PLC (PRS8). The transactions are securitisations of seasoned non-conforming residential mortgage loans originated by Preferred Mortgages Limited.