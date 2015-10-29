Oct 29 Natra SA :

* Says all creditors have signed a syndicated financing contracts as expected in the restructuring contract

* Says the contracts include restructuring of current debt of Natra and certain companies of its group, amounting to 130 million euros ($142.5 million), and provision of additional funding of 36.3 million euros Source text for Eikon:

