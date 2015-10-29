Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 29 Iscool Entertainment SA :
* H1 revenue of 2.3 million euros ($2.5 million)
* H1 operating loss of 182,000 euros
* H1 net loss of 40,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9130 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order