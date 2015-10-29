UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 29 Ales Groupe SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 51.4 million euros ($56.4 million) versus 49.7 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1P85Rgz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9121 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.