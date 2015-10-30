BRIEF-Norwegian bank DNB says it has sold its part of Dakota Access pipeline loan
* DNB says it has sold its part of Dakota Access pipeline loan Source text: http://bit.ly/2okspBu Further company coverage:
Oct 30 HBM Healthcare Investments AG :
* Result for the first half of the financial year was a loss of 107.2 million Swiss francs ($108.35 million) Source text: bit.ly/1RhGCaO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9894 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, March 26 (Variety.com) - Disney's second weekend of blockbuster "Beauty and the Beast" is dominating moviegoing in North America with $88.3 million at 4,210 locations -- capping the best March ever.