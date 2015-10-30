Oct 30 Phoenix Mecano AG :

* Gross sales in Q3 rose by 12 pct year-on-year to 139.4 million euros ($153.03 million)

* Q3 operating result increased by a disproportionately high 24.7 pct to 10.5 million euros

* Result of Q3 improved rising 23.6 pct to 7.5 million euros from 6.1 million euros previous year

* Expects this year's operating result to match or exceed that of previous year

* Anticipates a positive trend in 2016, particularly in terms of earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9109 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)