UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 30 Corbion NV :
* Q3 2015 sales of 235.6 million euros, an increase of 18.6 pct compared to Q3 2014
* EBITDA excluding one-off items in Q3 2015 increased by 44.2 pct to 39.8 million euros
* Continues to expect EBITDA before one-off items in H2 to come in slightly below that of H1 2015 (77.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.