Oct 30 Corbion NV :

* Q3 2015 sales of 235.6 million euros, an increase of 18.6 pct compared to Q3 2014

* EBITDA excluding one-off items in Q3 2015 increased by 44.2 pct to 39.8 million euros

* Continues to expect EBITDA before one-off items in H2 to come in slightly below that of H1 2015 (77.1 million euros)