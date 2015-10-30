BRIEF-Norwegian bank DNB says it has sold its part of Dakota Access pipeline loan
* DNB says it has sold its part of Dakota Access pipeline loan Source text: http://bit.ly/2okspBu Further company coverage:
Oct 30 Sparebank 1 SMN :
* Q3 net interest income 466 million Norwegian crowns ($54.6 million) versus 463 million crowns year ago
* Q3 loan losses 56 million crowns versus 24 million crowns year ago
* Q3 net income 248 million crowns versus 443 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5417 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
