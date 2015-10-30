Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 30 Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc
* Deferred consideration in respect of purchase of moneysavingexpert.com
* Announces amount of deferred consideration and employee bonuses payable three years after acquisition of moneysavingexpert.com ("mse") in september 2012
* As set out at time of acquisition, an additional final amount of up to £27m remains payable to martin lewis and certain mse employees
* Total amount of deferred consideration and employee bonuses payable is £20.6m, 76% of maximum, which will be paid in cash
* Of this amount, £19.2m is payable to martin lewis with remainder due to certain mse employees. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order