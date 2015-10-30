Oct 30 Airbus Group :

* Says first Airbus Helicopters final assembly line in China to be set up in cooperation with Sino-German Ecopark

* Says Sino-German Ecopark makes commitment for 100 H135s to be produced locally over the next 10 years for Chinese general aviation needs

* Says Chinese market will need 3000-5000 helicopters in the next 20 years