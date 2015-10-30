UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Oct 30 Airbus Group :
* Says first Airbus Helicopters final assembly line in China to be set up in cooperation with Sino-German Ecopark
* Says Sino-German Ecopark makes commitment for 100 H135s to be produced locally over the next 10 years for Chinese general aviation needs
* Says Chinese market will need 3000-5000 helicopters in the next 20 years Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.