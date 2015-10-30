Oct 30 SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* Revenue grows significantly to 41.4 million euros ($45.48 million) (up 84.1 pct) in first nine months of 2015 financial year

* 9-month EBIT margin: 9.2 pct (up 6.5 percentage points)

* Net profit amounted to 2.3 million euros after first three quarters (previous year: 0.4 million euros)

* Record order backlog as at Sept. 30: 20.0 million euros (up 92 pct)

* Continues to expect an operating EBIT margin of at least 6 pct at end of year

* Revenue forecast for year as a whole raised to between 51 million euros and 53 million euros ($1 = 0.9103 euros)