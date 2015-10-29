UPDATE 2-Co-op in talks with multiple bidders but break-up seen inevitable- sources
* Bidders keen to pick assets rather than full takeover - sources
Oct 29 Befimmo SA :
* 9-month stable fair value of portfolio (+0.50%)
* 9-month EPRA earnings of 3.00 euros ($3.29) per share, higher than forecast
* Confirmation of interim dividend of 2.59 euros gross per share payable in December in cash and, optionally, in shares
* Fair value of the property portfolio at Sept 30, 2015 was 2.38 billion euros versus 2.35 billion euros at June 30, 2015
* Occupancy reate properties available for lease at Sept 30, 2015 93.70 percent versus 93.68 percent at June 30, 2015
* Board of directors confirms the dividend forecast of 3.45 euros (gross) per share for the current fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Bidders keen to pick assets rather than full takeover - sources
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded six tranches and affirmed 29 tranches of Preferred Residential Securities 05-1 PLC (PRS05-1), Preferred Residential Securities 05-2 PLC (PRS05-2), Preferred Residential Securities 06-1 PLC (PRS06-1) and Preferred Residential Securities 8 PLC (PRS8). The transactions are securitisations of seasoned non-conforming residential mortgage loans originated by Preferred Mortgages Limited.