BRIEF-Norwegian bank DNB says it has sold its part of Dakota Access pipeline loan
* DNB says it has sold its part of Dakota Access pipeline loan Source text: http://bit.ly/2okspBu Further company coverage:
Oct 30 Bonatla Property Holdings Ltd
* Attachment and disposal of property - The Heights Building, Philip Nel Park Property
* Consideration for disposal of heights property is 92 million rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LOS ANGELES, March 26 (Variety.com) - Disney's second weekend of blockbuster "Beauty and the Beast" is dominating moviegoing in North America with $88.3 million at 4,210 locations -- capping the best March ever.