BRIEF-Norwegian bank DNB says it has sold its part of Dakota Access pipeline loan
* DNB says it has sold its part of Dakota Access pipeline loan Source text: http://bit.ly/2okspBu Further company coverage:
Oct 30 Doradcy24 SA :
* Q3 revenue 1.2 million zlotys ($308,000) versus 1.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 43,400 zlotys versus a loss of 690,200 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8966 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, March 26 (Variety.com) - Disney's second weekend of blockbuster "Beauty and the Beast" is dominating moviegoing in North America with $88.3 million at 4,210 locations -- capping the best March ever.