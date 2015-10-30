Oct 30 Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA

* Reports Q3 revenue $11.38 billion compared to $12.24 billion a year ago

* Says organic revenue grew by 7.9 percent in Q3 2015, with solid revenue per hl growth of 6.3 percent

* Q3 normalized EBITDA is $4.40 billion compared to $4.75 billion a year ago

* Says organic EBITDA grew by 9.6% in Q3 2015 to $4,403 million with a margin expansion of 58 bps

* Says Q3 organic EBITDA growth being more than offset by unfavorable currency translation, and higher net finance results

* Normalized profit attributable to equity holders is $1,673 million in Q3 2015 compared to $2,315 million in Q3 2014

* Normalized earnings per share (EPS) decreases to $1.02 in Q3 2015 from $1.42 in Q3 2014 a year ago, and decreases to $3.63 in 9 months 2015 from $3.89 in 9 months 2014

* Total volume performance in Q3 reaches 121.7 million hls, compared to 120.7 million hls a year ago

* Says total volumes grew by 1.5 percent in Q3 2015, with own beer volumes up 2.3 percent

* Net finance costs (excluding non-recurring net finance results) is $810 million in Q3 2015 compared to $366 million in Q3 2014

* Income tax in Q3 2015 is $795 million with normalized effective tax rate (ETR) of 26.8 percent, compared to $684 million in Q3 2014 and normalized ETR of 19.7 percent

* Amends 2015 guidance

* Now expects revenue per hl will grow ahead of inflation due to higher than expected premium brand volumes

* The AB InBev board has approved an interim dividend of 1.60 euro per share for the fiscal year 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1NEiPAW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)