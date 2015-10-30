Oct 30 Ixonos Oyj :

* Q3 turnover 3.5 million euros ($3.9 million) versus 6.4 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating loss 2.5 million euros versus loss 0.6 million euros year ago

* Turnover of company in 2015 is estimated to 16 million - 18 million euros

* 2015 operating profit of company is expected to decrease compared to 2014 and cash flow to be negative

