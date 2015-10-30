Oct 30 Pets at Home Group Plc :

* Announces a scheduled H1 FY16 trading update for 28 week period from March 27 to Oct. 8 2015.

* Like-For-Like sales growth of 1.8 pct

* Merchandise like-for-like revenue growth of 1 pct;

* Total revenue growth of 6 pct to 404.5 million stg

* Whilst trading in parts of business has been weaker than expected, core strategic drivers are performing well- CEO

* On track to deliver FY16 rollout targets

* "Our full year profit outlook is broadly in line with market expectations." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)