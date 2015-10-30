Oct 30 Royal Bank Of Scotland
* Sale of remainder of Citizens Financial Group Inc. stake
* Announces it has sold all of its remaining shareholding in
Citizens Financial Group Inc. in an underwritten public
follow-on offering
* Following completion of offering, RBS will have fully
divested its stake in Citizens and will therefore no longer
consolidate CFG for regulatory reporting purposes
* Goldman, Sachs & Co., Bank Of America Merrill Lynch,
Citigroup and JP Morgan are acting as joint underwriters for
offering.
* Offering is approximately 110 million shares of Citizens'
common stock, equivalent to 20.9% of CFG's common stock
